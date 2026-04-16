Explosion damages 10 vehicles in Saint-Gilles

Saint-Gilles town hall. Credit: Thierry Roge/Belga

An explosion damaged around 10 vehicles in Saint-Gilles in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the Brussels-Midi police zone.

Police reported that officers were called to Rue de Bosnie after the explosion was reported.

Upon arrival, teams found around 10 vehicles severely damaged.

The public prosecutor’s office has been informed, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

Authorities are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Sunday, there was an explosion on nearby Rue de Prague, which authorities said was "likely started deliberately".

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