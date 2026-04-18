Flemish organisation launches 'potato week' campaign to support farmers

Credit: Belga

Belgian potato growers will kick off a solidarity campaign on 18 April to reduce large surpluses following last year’s record-breaking harvest.

The Flemish Centre for Agro and Fisheries Marketing (VLAM) announced the action in a press release, saying the campaign would focus on boosting local sales and supporting Food Banks in an effort to combat wastage. Growers attributed the sharp rise in surplus to geopolitical uncertainties that slowed exports and reduced demand for processed potatoes like French fries.

Optimal weather conditions in 2025 led to an exceptional yield across the sector, but this success was met with muted demand both locally and internationally. Farmers now face mountains of excess potatoes, prompting them to call on consumers for support.

Launching the "Week of Our Potatoes," the initiative will make locally grown potatoes available at reduced prices. Consumers can buy packages of five kilograms for two euros at local potato hubs or designated pick-up points in cities. VLAM assured shoppers that Belgian potatoes would also be prominently displayed in supermarkets.

“For every kilo of potatoes you purchase, you help the sector move forward,” VLAM stated, urging citizens to play their part in easing the crisis.

The campaign also tackles food waste by raising awareness about the importance of accessing healthy daily meals. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Belgian Food Banks, complemented by a direct donation of potatoes to the organisation.

Related News