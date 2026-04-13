Flemish farmers struggling to sell produce reaches highest level in over a decade

Illustration picture shows potatoes at the 'Mabru' Brussels' early morning market, Thursday 06 November 2025. Credit: Belga

The proportion of Flemish farmers struggling to sell their produce has reached its highest level in over a decade, according to the semi-annual economic barometer from the Flemish Agriculture and Fisheries Agency.

Over the past six months, 31% of farmers in northern Belgium reported difficulties in selling their products—the highest percentage since 2015.

Outdoor vegetable growers (64%), greenhouse ornamental horticulturists (50%), and fruit farmers (46%) are among the worst-affected sectors. The number of farmers facing financial challenges has also risen from 13% to 21%.

Negotiations between outdoor vegetable growers and processors during the winter have been “very difficult,” according to the agency. Instead of offering contracts that ensure stable income, processors increasingly prefer the free market, which allows them to adapt to fluctuating demand.

In the processed potato sector, significant surpluses have caused the free-market price for processed potatoes to drop to zero euros. To address this, an event on 18 April will enable consumers to purchase potatoes at reduced prices.

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