Belgian pharma company buys Californian epilepsy research centre

Illustration picture shows the logo of UCB. Credit: Belga

Belgian biopharmaceutical company UCB has acquired California-based Neurona Therapeutics, a firm specialising in epilepsy research, in a deal worth up to $1.15 billion.

Neurona Therapeutics focuses on cell therapies for neurological disorders, particularly its investigational treatment NRTX-1001. This therapy, currently undergoing phase I/II clinical trials, has shown promising preliminary results.

The deal includes an initial payment of $650 million, with potential milestone payments totalling up to $500 million. UCB stated that the acquisition will not affect its revenue forecasts for 2026.

Epilepsy treatments are already a key area of expertise for UCB, which has a portfolio of therapies addressing this neurological condition.

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