Saturday 18 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Belgian pharma company buys Californian epilepsy research centre

Saturday 18 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Belgian pharma company buys Californian epilepsy research centre
Illustration picture shows the logo of UCB. Credit: Belga

Belgian biopharmaceutical company UCB has acquired California-based Neurona Therapeutics, a firm specialising in epilepsy research, in a deal worth up to $1.15 billion.

Neurona Therapeutics focuses on cell therapies for neurological disorders, particularly its investigational treatment NRTX-1001. This therapy, currently undergoing phase I/II clinical trials, has shown promising preliminary results.

The deal includes an initial payment of $650 million, with potential milestone payments totalling up to $500 million. UCB stated that the acquisition will not affect its revenue forecasts for 2026.

Epilepsy treatments are already a key area of expertise for UCB, which has a portfolio of therapies addressing this neurological condition.

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