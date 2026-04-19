Chilly, cloudy skies conclude the week

Illustrative image of clouds Credit: Belga

Sunday will begin with clear skies before clouds develop, leading to occasional showers in central and eastern regions, while the west and Belgian Lorraine will see fewer chances of rain, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Temperatures will be cooler, ranging between 11 and 15°C during the day.

By the evening, the showers will fade and the skies will clear up. Overnight, conditions will be calm, mostly lightly cloudy, but misty in spots. Towards dawn, showers may return along the coast. Minimum temperatures will drop to 1–4°C inland and around 6°C at the seaside.

Monday will bring partly to heavily cloudy skies, with a slight chance of isolated showers, though most areas are expected to stay dry. Coastal areas will see sunshine emerge after midday, while in the interior, clear skies are anticipated towards evening. Maximum temperatures will be cool, varying from 8°C in the High Fens to 13°C in central parts of the country.

On Tuesday morning, a weak weather front is expected to bring overcast skies and light drizzle as it moves in from the north. By afternoon, clearer skies will develop from the northeast, with temperatures ranging between 10 and 15°C.

From Wednesday onwards, conditions are forecast to become sunnier and progressively milder.

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