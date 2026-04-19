Driver killed by tree in West Flanders

Credit: Belga/Laurent Cavenati

A 52-year-old man from Damme has died after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Dudzele, West Flanders, authorities have confirmed.

The accident occurred on the Damse Steenweg in Dudzele, a district of Bruges, during the night from Saturday to Sunday. At around 00:50, the driver lost control of his car in a slight curve for reasons yet to be determined.

The vehicle collided with a tree, and nearby residents who heard the impact rushed to the scene and alerted emergency services. Despite their quick response, the man succumbed to his injuries at the site of the crash.

Initial investigations found no evidence of involvement by another vehicle. Consequently, the Bruges branch of the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office decided not to appoint a traffic expert to investigate further.

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