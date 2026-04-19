Flemish town shuts down IT servers after cyberattack

Credit: Eric Vidal / EP

The municipality of Temse has taken its IT systems offline after irregularities indicated a potential cyber incident.

The anomalies were detected on Thursday across several systems, prompting concerns.

Following advice from the Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium (CCB), the decision was made on Friday to shut down all systems temporarily. As a result, Temse will operate with limited services in the coming days, likely until Wednesday 22 April.

The Administrative Centre De Zaat and welfare association Sleutelzorg can only be contacted by phone. Information desks remain open for residents, while the call systems in residential care facilities continue functioning.

The exact impact of the incident remains unclear. The CCB is investigating its nature and scope. The local government is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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