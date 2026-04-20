Cloudy day and light showers forecasted in Belgium

Illustrative image of clouds Credit: Belga

Cloud cover is expected to increase again on Monday, with some scattered light showers, although most regions will remain dry and experience clearer skies by the evening, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Maximum temperatures will range from 9°C in the High Ardennes to 12°C along the coast, and 13°C to 14°C in Flanders and central Belgium. Winds from the north to northeast will generally be light, occasionally becoming moderate during the day.

By evening and early night, skies will temporarily clear before cloud banks from Germany and the Netherlands move in, bringing occasional light rain or drizzle in some areas. Foggy conditions are likely in the Ardennes, with temperatures dropping to between 0°C in the eastern highlands and 5°C in the west, while coastal areas will see around 7°C. Winds will remain generally light.

Tuesday will start with considerable cloud cover and occasional rain or drizzle in some areas. Clear spells are expected to return during the day, moving in from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will vary from 10°C in the High Ardennes, 13°C at the coast, to 15°C in Flanders, with moderate northeasterly winds.

On Wednesday, sunny conditions are forecast, with temperatures ranging from 12°C in the High Ardennes up to 16°C or 17°C in Flanders. Northeasterly winds will remain light, becoming moderate, and occasionally fairly strong along the coast.

Thursday morning may see some early mist, but this is expected to give way to mostly sunny skies. Maximum temperatures will range from 11°C at the coast to 15°C in the central regions and 17°C in the Gaume area, with northerly winds increasing from light to moderate.

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