Inmate claims to know killer involved in 1993 missing student case

Illustrative image of Dutch police. Credit: Belga

A prisoner from the Limburg region claims to have information crucial to solving the 1993 disappearance of 18-year-old Tanja Groen in Maastricht, according to the regional newspaper Het Belang van Limburg on Monday.

The inmate, identified as Johan V. and originally from Herk-de-Stad in Limburg province, has told authorities he knows the location where the Dutch student was buried and named her killer.

Tanja Groen was last seen in the early hours of 1 September 1993 during a student party in Maastricht. She left the event around midnight and set off on her bicycle for her accommodation in Gronsveld, in the south of the city, but never arrived.

Johan V., who is serving a life sentence since 2002, revealed last year from his prison cell that he had information regarding the disappearance, which occurred near the Belgian border.

Investigations by Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg and Dutch newspaper De Limburger indicate Johan V. has been questioned at least three times.

He reportedly first disclosed the name of Tanja Groen’s abductor, followed by the name of her killer, and pinpointed the site in Maastricht where she may have been buried.

Despite thousands of hours spent investigating, Tanja Groen’s disappearance remains one of the most high-profile unsolved cases in the Netherlands.

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