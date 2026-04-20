Port of Antwerp oil spill: Flemish Government to take legal action

Oil stains are seen on 10 April on the water surface as maritime traffic is on hold in the port of Antwerp after an accidental oil spill. Credit Belga/Jonas Roosens

The Flemish Government will file a civil action in the case of the heavy fuel oil spill that polluted part of the Port of Antwerp, Flemish Environment Minister Jo Brouns said on Monday.

According to Brouns (CD&V), the government also intends to issue a formal notice to those responsible for the spill, requiring them to pay for the environmental damage.

The pollution was caused by a container ship belonging to shipping giant MSC, the ‘MSC Denmark VI’. On 9 April, fuel leaked whilst refuelling was taking place at one of the port’s terminals, the Deurganckdok. Since then, the fuel has reached several natural areas.

The Flemish minister intends to make it clear that the costs of repair will not be borne by the public, but by those responsible for the spill.

According to the Flemish nature agency ‘Natuur en Bos’, hundreds of birds with oil-covered wings have already been spotted, and both banks have been affected. It is currently impossible to fully assess the extent of the damage.

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