Belgian foreign minister calls on EU to toughen sanctions against Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot at the Egmont Palace in Brussels on 20 April 2026. Credit: Eric Lalmand/Belga

The European Union should toughen its sanctions against Israel to influence the ongoing debate, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said Tuesday in Luxembourg.

European ministers are meeting to discuss the EU-Israel Association Agreement, following requests from several member states. The European Commission proposed in the autumn to suspend the agreement’s trade section, but divisions within the EU have stalled progress.

The issue of sanctions against violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank is also under discussion, though no consensus has been reached so far.

Prévot highlighted the increasingly concerning situation on the ground. On Monday, he met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa in Brussels during a meeting of the Global Alliance for a Two-State Solution, which was organised alongside EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

He emphasised Belgium’s call for at least a partial suspension of the agreement, acknowledging that a complete suspension might be unattainable given differing views among EU member states.

The foreign minister pointed to the expansion of Israeli settlements, rising violence from settlers, and the recent enactment of legislation on the death penalty. He described these as serious breaches of EU principles and values.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement is built on respect for human rights and democratic principles, which are considered fundamental to cooperation between the two parties.

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