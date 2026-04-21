Belgium pledges €100 million to help Ukraine buy military equipment

The pledge was announced by Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot. Credit: Belga

Belgium has pledged an additional €100 million to NATO’s PURL programme to help Ukraine purchase critical military equipment.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot announced the funding on Tuesday upon his arrival at a meeting of European foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The PURL programme, short for Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List, was launched by NATO in the summer of 2025 to fast-track Ukraine’s acquisition of essential US-made military equipment.

Minister Prévot urged European leaders to ensure Ukraine continues to receive financial support through PURL for its resistance efforts, while also warning of potential developments in Belarus that might influence the conflict.

He expressed hope that Hungary’s recent elections, which saw the defeat of pro-Moscow Viktor Orban, might accelerate progress on a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, unlock a 20th sanctions package against Russia, and advance Ukraine’s EU membership bid.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas echoed the urgency of approving the loan, as EU ambassadors are set to vote on the matter on Wednesday. “Ukraine truly needs this funding,” she emphasised.

Orban angered EU leaders by blocking the loan, demanding the resumption of Russian oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged by Russian strikes in January, as a condition for his support.

While Hungary has indicated that the pipeline might be restored by Tuesday afternoon, Ukraine has yet to confirm this.

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