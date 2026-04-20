Bulgaria: Pro-Russia former president wins parliamentary majority

Progressive Bulgaria coalition's leader and former President Rumen Radev speaks to the press at his party headquarters after polls closed in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections in Sofia on April 19, 2026. Credit: Belga/AFP/Dimitar Kyosemarliev

Former Bulgarian President Roumen Radev, who opposes sanctions against Russia and military aid to Ukraine, has secured a parliamentary majority, according to near-final election results published on Monday.

Radev’s party, Progressive Bulgaria, is set to claim approximately 130 seats in the 240-member parliament, after receiving 44.7% of the votes in Sunday’s election, according to official results from 91.7% of ballots counted.

Radev stepped down as head of state in January to stand in the election, after a wave of demonstrations had brought down a coalition led by Boyko Borisov’s GERB party. This was Bulgaria's eighth general election since 2021.

With a pledge to take on what he called a corrupt elite, Radev garnered support across the political spectrum. He did so with promises to reform the judiciary, raise the incomes of working-class voters and build bridges with Russia.

It is unclear whether Radev will attempt to shift the focus of EU policy towards Moscow. He has also stated that he wishes to strengthen the EU and NATO.

The news of Radev's win comes just over a week after the results of the Hungarian election, which saw Viktor Orbán, widely seen as a Pro-Russia voice within the EU, lose to pro-European Peter Magyar.

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