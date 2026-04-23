Federal Government aims for more cash machines available in stores

Illustration picture shows a CASH point Bankcontact ATM terminal 'Waasland Shopping' shopping center, Saturday 28 February 2026, in Sint-Niklaas. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Belgian Federal Government is set to simplify the installation of cash machines (ATM) at shops to make them more accessible within a short distance.

Between 2015 and 2022, approximately four out of ten ATMs disappeared in Belgium, down from 8,754 to 5,479 machines.

The new plan of Minister of Consumer Protection Rob Beenders (Vooruit), Minister of Finance Jan Jambon (N-VA), and Minister of Economy David Clarinval (MR) aims to ensure that the future situation is no worse than in 2021.

In urban areas, people must have access to an ATM within 2 kilometres, in mixed-use areas, within 3 kilometres, and in rural areas, within 5 kilometres. To achieve that by mid-2027, a measure will enable shopkeepers to install specially designed ATMs in their stores, which they would be allowed to stock themselves, L'Echo and L'Avenir reported on Thursday.

Although technically possible under current law, this practice is rare because ATM stocking is classified as a "surveillance activity" requiring authorised external security personnel, which makes owning or renting ATMs financially unviable for most businesses.

To overcome this hurdle, the government plans to exclude "merchant-filled ATMs" from the definition of surveillance activities and introduce a legal framework under economic regulations to facilitate ATM installations in commercial premises.

Banks will also be required to be more accessible by telephone, to ensure that people experiencing problems with an ATM are able to reach someone. "That is an important step, because if an ATM swallows your money, for example, you are completely panicked," said Beenders. "It cannot be the intention that you cannot reach anyone at such a moment."

If the banks do not follow the rules, the Economic Inspectorate can impose sanctions. Banks that are not part of the Batopin system of generic ATMs are already required to contribute in that case, but the rates will be further examined.

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