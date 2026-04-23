Brussels Airport expects 1.3 million passengers during spring holidays

The logo of Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga / Emile Windal

Brussels Airport expects to welcome nearly 1.3 million passengers during the spring school holidays, marking a 7.9% increase compared to last year.

This period remains highly popular for travel, with passenger numbers rising annually. The growth this year is partly explained by the absence of disruptions like the national strike on April 29, 2025, which halted airport operations during last year's spring holidays.

One contributing factor is the overlap between Belgium's French-speaking spring holidays and the school break in the Netherlands, alongside the May Day bank holiday.

Monday, May 4, is projected to be the busiest day, with 82,000 passengers expected—39,000 departing and 43,000 arriving. This falls at the mid-point of the holidays, often a peak time for both departures and returns.

City breaks to southern Europe remain popular, with destinations such as Cape Verde, Spain, Greece, the Canary Islands, and Italy topping the list. North African destinations, including Morocco and Tunisia, are also seeing strong demand.

Travellers are advised to check security screening rules online before their journey. Brussels Airport recommends arriving at least two hours early for Schengen-area flights and three hours for non-Schengen flights, which include travel to the UK, Ireland, and Turkey.

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