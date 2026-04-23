3.3 tonnes of cocaine smuggled through Antwerp in load of bananas

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Five suspects have been arrested in connection with a drug-smuggling investigation involving 3.3 tonnes of cocaine intercepted last year in the Netherlands, according to the Antwerp public prosecutor's office.

The case centres on a shipping container that arrived in the Port of Antwerp from Colombia on 1 November 2025. The container, loaded with bananas, was picked up two days later by a driver from a transport company—earlier than scheduled.

Instead of being transferred to another quay, the container was transported to the Netherlands. Police closely monitored the operation to uncover both the final recipient and any illegal substances.

In a warehouse in the Netherlands, Dutch police intervened, arresting several individuals and discovering 3.3 tonnes of cocaine concealed among the bananas. The drugs have since been seized and destroyed.

On Tuesday, as part of the investigation, Antwerp's Federal Judicial Police conducted eight searches across locations in Aartselaar, Antwerp, Sint-Gillis-Waas, and the Antwerp districts of Borgerhout, Hoboken, Merksem, and Wilrijk. Five suspects in their twenties were arrested during these raids.

During one of the searches, investigators found €187,700 in cash at a suspect's residence. Authorities also raided the involved transport company.

On Wednesday, the investigating judge ordered the detention of all five suspects. One of them was placed under electronic monitoring. A later hearing will determine whether their detention will be extended further.

The investigation, led by Antwerp’s Federal Judicial Police and the investigating judge, is ongoing.

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