Flanders earns €14 million from expired service vouchers

Sodexo service voucher ('titre-service' in French, 'dienstencheque' in Dutch) worth €6.70, 18 December 2007. Credit: Belga / Herwig Vergult

Over 540,000 service vouchers expired in Flanders last year, resulting in nearly €14.8 million being transferred to the Flemish Region without any refunds issued.

Many users had stockpiled service vouchers at the end of 2024 in anticipation of a price increase, but did not use them all before their expiry dates. Vouchers purchased before June 1, 2025, were not automatically refundable after expiration.

Since June 1, 2025, refunds have been allowed for newly purchased vouchers, which are now exclusively available in electronic form.

Users were alerted to approaching expiration dates through two email notifications. Sending letters was deemed too expensive, according to Employment Minister Zuhal Demir's (N-VA) explanation.

Additional warnings were posted on the "Mijnburgerprofiel" platform and Pluxee's website, but the minister stressed that monitoring expiry dates remains the user's responsibility.

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