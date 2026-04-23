Following Lidl, ALDI considers opening on Sundays

Aldi logo on flags of the children's shopping trolleys. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Following Lidl, competitor ALDI is also considering opening its Belgian stores on Sundays. Exploratory talks with the trade unions are starting, the supermarket chain reports.

"In a rapidly changing retail market where consumer expectations are also evolving, ALDI is building a sustainable future for its customers in this way and safeguarding the employment of its staff," reads a written statement.

According to the SETCa-BBTK trade union, ALDI feels obliged to do so because the discounter is losing market share to competitors who are open on Sundays via franchise with different wages and working conditions. The plans are not yet concrete, it is stated.

"The unions left the meeting immediately because there's no question of moving forward on these issues if the atmosphere isn't calm and without respect for social dialogue," Myriam Delmée, president of the SETCa union, told Belga.

"Aldi told us that the figures aren’t good and that we need to respond to the competition’s desire to open on Sundays," continues Myriam Delmée. She specifically mentions Lidl, the other major discount chain, which announced the same thing in March

According to the president of the SETCa union, two stores have already closed in Flanders: the Aldi stores in Eke (Nazareth) and Eine (Oudenaarde) in East Flanders. In Wallonia, there haven’t been any closures yet, but further spontaneous actions are expected in the coming hours, according to Delmée.

"In a rapidly changing retail market, where consumer expectations are also evolving, Aldi is building a sustainable future for its customers and safeguarding the jobs of its employees," Aldi responded in a written statement.

No concrete timeline has yet been announced. "Negotiations have only just begun at Lidl, so there’s no rush," Delmée added.

The story has been updated.

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