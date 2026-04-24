Hundreds of police officers demonstrate in Brussels

Protest action of police unions downtown Brusselson Friday 24 April 2026. Police unions have joined forces to protest the lack of response from the Arizona administration and the Minister of the Interior regarding the attractiveness of a career in law enforcement. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Police unions took to Brussels' streets to demonstrate on Friday morning, following unsuccessful negotiations with Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR).

Several hundred police officers demonstrated in Brussels on Friday to protest against certain reforms by the Arizona government, notably pension reform, following a call from a joint trade union front.

The unions are unhappy with proposed reforms to career-ending arrangements and the lack of a promised salary increase. They have criticised government plans to shorten the NAPAP scheme – a pre-retirement programme – and raise the minimum entry age from 58 to 59. The police union NSPV/SNSP described these measures as a "betrayal".

"The minister blames the economic situation – I understand that," said Carlo Medo of NSPV/SNPS. "But as union president, my role is to secure the best possible outcomes. Commitments in the coalition agreement should translate into tangible results."

Medo is calling for greater attention to police workers, comparable to the strong visibility Defence Minister Theo Francken has given to the army. "We must ensure new recruits enjoy a meaningful career plan and that we attract fresh talent to policing," he asserted.

'Constructive' meeting with Bouchez

MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez met with the police unions at the MR headquarters on Friday after the demonstration and promised that he would respond favourably to several of their demands. Quintin was absent from the meeting.

"It was a very constructive meeting; we are very satisfied," said Alain Peeters of the CSC. According to him, Bouchez has committed to releasing funds to implement the second phase of the pay rise for police officers, which had not been included in the budget. Additional meal vouchers are also expected to be granted to boost purchasing power.

"We have set a timetable," said Eddy Quaino, permanent police representative for the CGSP. "The aim is to finalise, before the summer, the second phase of the pay rise as well as the increase in meal vouchers," he added.

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Finally, the current end-of-career procedure would be maintained until a suitable alternative is developed for police officers. The Federal Government had wanted to phase out the so-called NAPAP scheme (pre-retirement non-activity), which the unions opposed.

Negotiations on this matter are expected to begin in September. "It's a sign," said Quaino, who remains cautious. "The pension issue is likely to spark a more complicated debate, but there is a willingness to discuss it, which is a first step forward."