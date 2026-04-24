Belgium invests €623 million to modernise Land Force vehicles

A Griffon pictured during the presentation of the Griffons multi-role armored vehicles of the Belgian Land Force, Monday, 9 March 2026, in Arlon. Credit: Belga / Julien Warnand

The Belgian Government has approved a €623 million investment to modernise the Land Force's vehicle fleet.

The contract has been awarded to Thales Belgium.

This initiative is part of a broader plan to establish a fully operational motorised brigade by 2030.

Approximately 1,800 vehicles and shelters will be fitted with advanced communication systems to integrate seamlessly into the Defence Force's digital network.

These updates will ensure better communication between units and complement the new Griffon and Jaguar vehicles, key components of the Land Force's motorised capacity.

Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) remarked that, without this upgrade, older vehicles would remain ineffective in modern operations.

He stressed that the investment ensures every vehicle will be digitally up-to-date.

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