No political crisis yet, says Vooruit as Defence Minister accused of incompetence

Minister of Defence Theo Francken (N-VA). Credit: Belga/ Eric Lalmand.

"There is certainly a perception problem," Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau told VRT's Radio 1 on Friday morning in response to controversy surrounding Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA).

Rousseau called the incident "clumsy." According to him, there is a perception problem, but as yet, no political problem. "This is very troubling for the Defence Minister and the government, as it leaves an impression of incompetence," he said.

Francken has been criticised following a VRT documentary aired on Wednesday evening, which suggested he attributed the drone incidents to Russia without evidence, and exaggerated the threat to spend €50 million on anti-drone equipment without public procurement, now deemed expensive and ineffective.

Rousseau emphasised the need for clear communication to avoid unnecessary public fear. "People are already worried about the war in Iran and figures such as Trump and Putin," he said. "Transparency and honesty are essential."

"That is why you have to communicate honestly and not scare people unnecessarily. We are going to ask for clarity at the Council of Ministers later," said Rousseau, calling for transparency in the Ministry of Defence's procurement policy.

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