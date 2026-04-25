Man in life danger after stabbing in Antwerp

Credit: Belga

A man is in critical condition following a violent altercation involving a stabbing that began on the street and continued inside a mosque in Antwerp on Saturday morning, the local police have confirmed.

The incident on Sint-Bernardsesteenweg reportedly started as a heated argument between two brothers and a third person. Police say the exact cause of the confrontation is still under investigation.

During the clash, one of the brothers hit the third individual with an iron bar, prompting him to flee into a nearby mosque.

Inside the mosque, the situation escalated further when the fleeing man took out a knife and injured both brothers. One of the brothers sustained severe injuries and is now in critical condition.

Police arrived at the scene and provided initial medical assistance to the critically wounded brother. The knife-wielding suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident.

Authorities have called in the forensic laboratory to examine the scene for evidence.

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