Person stabbed following gun fight between gangs

Illustrative photo of a crime scene in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

A person was injured in a shooting and stabbing incident on Chaussée de Mons in Anderlecht on Wednesday evening, according to local police.

The police said a dispute between four people led to the shooting. Two individuals reportedly fired at two others, who were not harmed in the shooting.

After the failed attack, the two targets allegedly stabbed a fifth person, who had no connection to the shooting incident.

The injured person was taken to hospital but is not in critical condition, authorities confirmed.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the events.

In an interview with BX1, Anderlecht Mayor Fabrice Cumps (PS) described the incident as a "fight between gangs that ended with a gunshot and a knife attack".

He added: "The normalisation of violence shocks me more and more."

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