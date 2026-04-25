Suspected drug dealer arrested in Wallonia

Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

A man suspected of drug trafficking has been placed in custody, the Tournai-Mons prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday.

On 19 March, police officers from the Comines-Warneton zone stopped the individual during a routine patrol after noticing suspicious behaviour. Evidence suggesting possession and sale of illegal drugs was uncovered, prompting a search of the man’s residence.

During the search, authorities seized 1.17 kg of cannabis, two precision scales, two mobile phones, two AirSoft guns, and two rifles.

The suspect was taken into custody and brought before a magistrate of the Tournai-Mons judicial district. After questioning, the magistrate issued an arrest warrant on suspicion of drug law violations.

The man has since been placed in preventive detention and will soon appear before the council chamber, which will decide whether to uphold the warrant for one more month.

Details of the investigation were only made public this Saturday due to the ongoing inquiries by the prosecutor’s office and the Comines-Warneton police.

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