Flemish far-right leader criticises PM De Wever, while being open for coalition with his party

Vlaams Belang Tom Van Grieken pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 11 March 2026. Credit: Belga

Vlaams Belang leader Tom Van Grieken has stated that the N-VA remains an ally for potential government coalitions, but not its head, Bart De Wever.

Speaking on De Zevende Dag (VRT 1) on Sunday, Van Grieken reiterated his party’s ambition to join the government despite currently being in opposition.

Van Grieken described the N-VA as a partner but criticised Bart De Wever. He accused De Wever of deceiving the public and leading the country to ruin, saying, “Figures like Bart De Wever cannot be our allies.”

The Vlaams Belang leader expressed sharp criticism of the government’s actions. He added, “I believe the figure of Bart De Wever and the way he is running the country today hinder Flemish prosperity.”

Related News