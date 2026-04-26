Robbers carry out ramming raid on a Flemish jewelry store

Credit: Belga

Unknown assailants carried out a ram raid on jeweller Nobilis on Diestersteenweg in Hasselt during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

A group of about five perpetrators smashed the shopfront to gain entry to the jewellery store. Local police from the Limburg Regio Hoofdstad (LRH) zone arrived quickly at the scene.

By Sunday morning, three suspects had been arrested, while two others remain at large.

The thieves made off with an unspecified amount of jewellery, but the full scale of the loot is yet to be determined. Authorities believe that part of the stolen items has been recovered.

The Limburg prosecutor’s office deployed forensic teams to the jeweller for a thorough investigation.

Related News