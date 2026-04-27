Belgium's foreign minister expected to discuss 'sensitive disagreements' during trip to China

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot is expected to spend five days in China. Credit: Benoit Doppagne/Belga

Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) departed on Sunday for a five-day visit to China, where he is set to discuss bilateral relations, meet companies active on the Chinese market and address major geopolitical and economic issues, including fairer competitive conditions.

The trip that has ​ stops in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Beijing, follows an initial meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Brussels in July last year and coincides with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“China is an indispensable partner. Belgian companies are present there, our interests are tangible, and global challenges – from climate change to Ukraine and Iran – cannot be resolved without Beijing,” said Prévot in a press release.

“But that relationship must be clear and balanced. We ask for fair rules of the game, genuine market access, and an open dialogue, including on sensitive disagreements.”

Economic ties and growing imbalances

Belgium and China maintain strong economic ties. Belgian companies have significant investments in China, while numerous Chinese firms are active in Belgium. Around 400 companies in Belgium have a predominantly Chinese shareholder structure, supporting between 8,000 and 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Belgium also plays a key role in Chinese e-commerce flows to Europe, notably through the Hong Kong–Liège logistics corridor and the Cainiao hub at Liège Airport. Customs in Liège processed more than one billion e-commerce declarations last year, largely linked to parcels originating from China.

At the same time, concerns are growing over economic imbalances. The European Union’s trade deficit with China rose to €360 billion in 2025, up 18% in a single year. Belgian companies report ongoing challenges, including limited market access, opaque administrative procedures and insufficient protection of intellectual property.

Against this backdrop, Belgium supports European efforts to restore balance in trade, including the planned introduction of import duties on small parcels from China from June, alongside an additional handling fee. Prévot is expected to push for greater reciprocity and fair competition in discussions with Chinese officials, within a coordinated European framework.

Geopolitics and human rights on the agenda

Beyond economic matters, the visit will also address key international issues. Belgium and China both call for de-escalation in the Gulf and underline the importance of maintaining free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Prévot will also raise concerns about China’s support for Russia’s war economy and is expected to address the human rights situation during meetings in both Hong Kong and Beijing.

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