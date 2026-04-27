Quarter of LEZ monitoring cameras in Brussels are offline

A sign regarding the low-emission zone in Ganshoren, Brussels, pictured on Wednesday, 4 September 2024. Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Significant issues with monitoring systems and inoperable cameras hinder the latest Low Emission Zone (LEZ) measures, according to Brussels MP Mathias Vanden Borre (N-VA).

Recent figures show that the regional automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera network comprises 447 cameras, 361 of which are allocated to the LEZ.

According to him, recent data shows that the regional automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera network comprises 447 cameras, 361 of which are allocated to the LEZ.

Of these, only 274 are currently online, meaning that approximately a quarter of the LEZ cameras are not working, he lamented on Monday.

Between 1 January and 1 March 2026, 68,776 cars no longer meeting the 2025 LEZ criteria (diesel Euro 5 and petrol Euro 2) were recorded breaching the rules. Of these cars, 31% were registered in Brussels, 43% in Flanders, and 26% in Wallonia.

According to Vanden Borre, approximately 5% of cars circulating daily in Brussels have foreign license plates.

Yet, since mid-2023, there has been no technical integration between ANPR radar data and foreign plate registration databases, making it impossible to systematically verify whether foreign cars are registered and comply with LEZ regulations, he stated.

"It is striking to note that foreign vehicles largely escape this control," Vanden Borre said.

"Meanwhile, Belgian motorists face penalties, which is unfair," he lamented.

He also pointed out shortcomings in the enforcement of regulations concerning classic cars. This category is exempt from LEZ regulations, but some owners, particularly those with personalised license plates, are still being fined.

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