Brussels court convicts Flanders of failing youth policy

A lion statue and a Flemish flag. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

For the first time, the Flemish Community has been convicted for shortcomings in its youth care policies.

A Brussels court ruled in favour of parents whose son, suffering from a severe emotional disorder, was unable to secure appropriate care.

The parents had submitted four requests for expedited placement in a Multifunctional Centre (MFC), which they described as a suitable environment for their son. Each request was denied.

Their lawyer, Stijn Verbist, stated that assistance was essentially refused due to staff shortages and a lack of available spaces. This left the boy in situations such as juvenile detention and appearances before a youth judge.

After all, the parents decided to sue the Flemish Community. "It was never about monetary compensation; we don’t care about that. We simply wanted recognition that the entire system is failing," the mother explained. "We did this for our son but also for every vulnerable child."

According to Verbist, the ruling sets an important precedent. He noted, "The court found that the Flemish Community did not act as a responsible government. It perpetuated the systemic crisis in youth care and failed to implement timely and effective measures to address it."

The court's decision came on Monday, with several Belgian newspapers reporting, including Nieuwsblad, Het Belang van Limburg, Gazet van Antwerpen, and De Standaard.

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