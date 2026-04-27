Brussels unveils newly restored city centre square after years of renovation

The renovated square. Credit: Anaïs Maes

The City of Brussels has officially inaugurated the newly renovated Place de la Liberté. The works, several years in the making, aimed to restore a deteriorated heritage site while transforming it into a more accessible and vibrant public space.

Located in the Notre-Dame-aux-Neiges district in the city centre, Place de la Liberté is a protected 19th-century square surrounded by eclectic façades. Over time, the site had fallen into disrepair, with uneven cobblestones caused by tree roots, limited accessibility and the disappearance of several historic elements.

A space redesigned for everyday use

The redevelopment project sought to address these issues while preserving the square’s architectural identity. The central green area surrounding the statue of Charles Rogier has been redesigned in line with its original layout, while ornamental railings have been faithfully reproduced and reinstalled. The statue itself is also set to undergo restoration.

Beyond heritage considerations, the square has been reimagined to better suit contemporary urban life. Redesigned on a single level, it now offers improved accessibility, including for people with reduced mobility. Traffic circulation has been simplified, while terraces and local businesses are expected to benefit from the renewed public space.

“This project shows that it is possible to preserve heritage while adapting public space to today’s uses,” Anaïs Maes (Vooruit), City Councillor for Urban Planning and Public Space, said.

Trees at the heart of the project

Special attention was also given to the square’s trees, which play a central role in its identity. Existing trees have been preserved and repositioned to support their growth, while four new ones have been planted. Together, they contribute to maintaining an urban canopy that provides shade and helps regulate temperatures during warmer months.

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