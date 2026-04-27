Vandalism cost €4 million to Brussels' STIB

STIB/MIVB logo on a tram. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

Vandalism has caused €4 million in damages to Brussels public transport company STIB-MIVB in 2025, nearly matching the €4.1 million recorded in 2024.

Compared to 2022, the damage was almost 19% up, according to data obtained by Brussels MP Bob De Brabandere (Vlaams Belang) from Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen).

Over the last four years, vandalism has caused more than €14.6 million in cumulative damages. De Brabandere said there has been "absolutely no structural improvement."

Underground infrastructure suffered the brunt of the damage, which totalled nearly €2.3 million in 2025—a 18% increase in one year and triple the amount recorded in 2022.

Key items targeted included escalators (up 52.6%), entrance gates (up 47.5%), and fire extinguishers or reels (up 98%). Graffiti removal costs also rose to €162,000 in 2025, marking a 43% increase compared to the previous year.

Vlaams Belang argued that funds used for repairing vandalism could be better invested in passenger comfort, safety, and punctuality.

"This unfortunately fits into the broader decline in safety and liveability in Brussels," said De Brabandere. "Perpetrators often go unpunished, and the damage is seldom recovered from them. This leniency—seen in incidents like New Year’s Eve riots—where rioters are arrested, but harsh sanctions fail to follow—is detrimental."

De Brabandere called for a "zero-tolerance policy against vandalism and violence on public transport."

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