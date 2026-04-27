Man killed in fire in Schaerbeek

Smoke comes from the house on Avenue Émile Zola as emergency services are putting out the fire. Credit: pompiers.brussels

A 51-year-old man died in a house fire in Schaerbeek on the night of Monday to Tuesday, which authorities suspect was deliberately started.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Avenue Émile Zola at around 03:00. They successfully evacuated several residents from the affected building and neighbouring properties. However, the fire killed a 51-year-old man. Another person suffering from smoke inhalation was hospitalised.

Initial investigations suggest the blaze was intentionally ignited. A 63-year-old woman was arrested and placed under an arrest warrant by the investigating judge. She is being charged with intentional arson at night in an inhabited building, resulting in a death, making threats, and possessing illegal weapons.

A fire expert has been appointed, and the Federal Police's forensic laboratory visited the site to conduct a trace analysis.

The Prosecutor's Office has withheld further information to protect the integrity of the investigation and out of respect for the victim's family.

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