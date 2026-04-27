Pensions Minister rules out reducing retirement age for pilots

Illustration shows a Brussels Airlines plane taking off in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The Belgian Government has ruled out reducing the legal retirement age for passenger flight pilots despite unions filing a strike notice over pension reform concerns.

Unions have announced a nationwide strike across Belgium's aviation sector to protest the pension reform, which raises the retirement age to 66. They argue the reform conflicts with European regulations that prohibit pilots from flying beyond the age of 65.

Pensions Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA) acknowledged the concerns but stated the issue must be addressed at the European level. He expressed a willingness to explore how the Federal Government might support discussions about potentially raising the European age limit to 67.

Jambon highlighted that a growing number of experts advocate shifting the focus to objective medical and cognitive criteria, rather than an arbitrary age limit. He also noted that the decision to raise the retirement age was made by a previous government and pointed out that many pilots could still qualify for early retirement at 65.

Unions are threatening to strike on Monday, but Brussels Airlines said it is "not the appropriate course of action."

Unions argue the policy has already negatively impacted pilots, pointing to the case of a Brussels Airlines pilot whose contract was terminated because his licence automatically expired.

Brussels Airlines acknowledged the pilots' concerns and stated it is engaging in discussions with the Federal Government and affected staff. The company also noted that employers in the sector and unions are urging authorities to address what they describe as an "administrative deadlock."

However, the airline criticised the strike notice, highlighting previous industrial actions in 2025 and earlier this year. It argued that disrupting an already fragile sector would be "irresponsible," especially when the industry itself cannot provide solutions to the grievances.

The company called for resolution through dialogue and urged parties to voice concerns in ways that do not negatively affect passengers, employees, or the business.

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Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA) suggested raising the European age limit to 67 to address the mismatch with Belgian retirement age.