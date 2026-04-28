Clouds in Belgian sky before sunny spells

Brussels skyline. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

This Tuesday morning, the sky will be partly cloudy, gradually clearing up with sunny conditions expected by the afternoon, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

In the centre and north of the country, clear spells will widen first, before spreading to other regions later in the day.

Temperatures will be mild, ranging from 15°C at the coast to 22°C in Belgian Lorraine. Winds will be moderate to rather strong at the coast, coming from the east to north-east, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h or higher at the shore.

During the evening and overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to between 4°C and 10°C. Winds will mostly be moderate, blowing from east to north-east.

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