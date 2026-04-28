De Wever leads task force to secure Volvo in Belgium

Prime Minister Bart De Wever poses in a Volvo during a press moment about the start of production of the Volvo EX30 at Volvo Car Gent, in Gent, on Friday 25 April 2025. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) has led a special task force to secure the future of Volvo Car Gent, the largest industrial employer in Flanders.

The group has been quietly deliberating since January, focusing on protecting the factory's future amid concerns raised by trade unions. Volvo Car Gent employs 6,500 people and is the last remaining car plant in Belgium after previous closures of Renault Vilvoorde, Opel Antwerp, Ford Genk, and Audi Vorst.

Union fears centre around reports that two of the factory's three electric car models might be shifted to a new production facility in Slovakia next year.

The task force includes Vice-Prime Ministers Vincent Van Peteghem, David Clarinval, Maxime Prévot, Frank Vandenbroucke, and Jan Jambon, alongside Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet and Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele.

A source stressed there is currently no immediate danger to the Gent factory but noted the importance of proactive discussions on key issues like labour costs, energy expenses, and policies surrounding electric cars.

The task force is set to meet Volvo Car Gent's management tomorrow, Wednesday, but no major decisions are expected from the talks. Simultaneously, discussions about the plant's future will also take place in China.

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