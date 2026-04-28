Mobility Committee calls to allow bicycles on trains for free

Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The House Committee on Mobility unanimously approved a resolution from Vooruit on Tuesday to allow bicycles on trains for free.

The resolution also calls on the government to work towards a single combined ticket for all public transport.

Anyone wishing to take their bicycle on the train currently pays an extra €4. According to figures from the national train operator, SNCB-NMBS, 485,000 travellers purchased a bicycle ticket in 2024, a 10% increase compared to the previous year.

According to Vooruit parliamentary group leader Oskar Seuntjens, many more people would combine train and bicycle travel if conditions improve.

For instance, secure bicycle parking facilities must be provided at stations, the supplement for bicycles on trains must be eliminated, and more space must be allocated in the carriages to store bicycles.

Additionally, he advocates for the introduction of a combi-ticket valid for train, tram, and bus, as well as for bicycle repair points at stations.

Seuntjens presented these recommendations to the government in a resolution, which received approval on Tuesday in the House Committee on Mobility. Vlaams Belang abstained from the vote, while all other parties voted in favour.

"With this proposal, we really want to encourage people to leave their cars at home and choose the bike and the train. By allowing bikes on the train for free, we make it easier and cheaper," said Seuntjens.

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