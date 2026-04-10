Hallerbos bluebells are back: What to know before you visit the 'Blue Forest'

Illustration picture shows the Hallerbos in Halle, renowned for it's bluebells, Monday 06 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Every year in April, the Hallerbos forest, located on the outskirts of Brussels, becomes one of the most visited nature spots in Belgium thanks to its beautiful bluebells. For a few weeks, large parts of the forest turn purple-blue as the flowers bloom, usually peaking around mid-April.

The blooming doesn’t happen everywhere at the same time. The more open, sunny areas tend to flower first, while parts of the forest in the valleys follow a bit later. Along the paths, you can also spot other spring plants like wood anemones or moschatel.

How to get there

Because the event attracts a lot of people, access is carefully organised, especially on weekends and public holidays. Parking near the forest is limited and quickly fills up, and illegal parking can lead to fines.

The easiest option on busy days is to park in Halle and take the free shuttle bus to the forest. It runs on weekends and public holidays – including 1 May – and connects the town centre, the train station and the main forest entrances.

For visitors with reduced mobility, as well as those aged 65 and over and pregnant women, a smaller free shuttle bus operates on the same days.

Regular bus services operated by TEC and De Lijn also serve the area. Cycling from Halle station is another convenient alternative, with a distance of around five kilometres. Bicycles can be rented at the station and are free to use on weekends and public holidays.

What to expect on site

Entry to the forest is free and it is open every day from early morning until late evening. There are no cafés or food stands inside, so it’s best to bring your own water. Temporary toilets are installed near the main access points during the blooming period.

Visitors should also wear good walking shoes, as paths can be muddy, especially after rain.

Rules to follow

To protect the flowers, visitors must stay on the official paths at all times, even when taking photos. Bluebells are very fragile and can be damaged easily if stepped on. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a leash.

Drones are not allowed, and picking flowers or leaving rubbish behind is prohibited.

When to visit

Weekends are the busiest, especially if the weather is good. For a quieter visit, weekdays are a better option. One date to keep in mind is 25 April, when a jogging event in the forest will bring extra visitors.

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