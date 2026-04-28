Brussels Airport expected to cancel half of its flights on 12 May

An illustration picture shows a Ryanair plane at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, on Friday, 04 November 2022. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

About half of the flights departing from Brussels Airport on 12 May, the day of Belgium's national demonstration organised by the unions, will be cancelled, the airport estimated on Tuesday.

The trade unions are organising another national demonstration against the Federal Government’s policies on Tuesday 12 May. They have already taken action on several occasions in recent months.

"In collaboration with all relevant partners, Brussels Airport is working to ensure that as many flights as possible can depart that day," it noted.

The trade union actions invariably have an impact on air traffic, as many of the strikers are security staff and ground handling staff at the airport.

Airlines have been asked to limit the number of departing passenger flights that day to guarantee safety and avoid excessive waiting times.

The airport, however, expects limited disruptions to arriving flights.

In two weeks, it will be the ninth time since the start of 2025 that air traffic at Brussels Airport will be disrupted by a trade union action that is not directed against the airport.

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