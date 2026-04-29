Instant noodles recalled again over carcinogen levels

Illustrative image of instant noodles. Credit: Unsplash

The Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) issued a recall on Wednesday for "Buldak Spicy Ramen Hot Chicken Flavour" instant noodles recalled on Wednesday over high levels of substances linked to cancer.

Excessive levels of 3-MCPD (3-monochloropropane) and glycidyl fatty acid esters —food processing contaminants—are considered genotoxic carcinogens.

The affected product has a best-before date of 12 November 2026, and the batch number is 8801073116467-M6, and was sold in 130g containers.

The noodles were distributed through various retail outlets.

The Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (AFSCA) advises consumers not to consume this product and to return it to the point of sale where it was purchased.

AFSCA had already withdrawn "Buldak Spicy Ramen Hot Chicken Flavour Cup" instant noodles from sale for the same reasons on 17 April.

The affected product has an expiration date of 28 August, 2026.

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