Food agency dispels doubts amid poisoned baby food rumours

Baby eating baby food Friday 27 March 2020 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

There is no indication of any problem with jars of baby food sold in Belgium, according to the federal food agency FAVV, following news that unknown perpetrators in Austria may have mixed rat poison into baby food made by the manufacturer HiPP.

The FAVV advises parents who purchased baby food in Austria, the Czech Republic, or Slovakia to exercise extreme caution. Parents are urged to check the jars for any unusual smell, listen for the click sound when opening, and examine the bottom for a white sticker with a red circle.

The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) announced on Saturday that it suspects some jars of carrot and potato puree from HiPP may have been contaminated with rat poison. The incident appears to be linked to an extortion attempt against the manufacturer.

The FAVV clarified that this is believed to be an external, deliberate act, and not an issue related to the production process at HiPP. Current evidence suggests the matter is limited to Austria, and no problems have been identified with jars in Belgian shops, the agency stated.

The FAVV added that it is in close contact with its Austrian counterpart and is monitoring the situation closely. It assured the public that it will communicate immediately and transparently if any new or relevant information emerges concerning Belgium.

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