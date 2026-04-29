More champagne arrives in Belgium

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Champagne shipments to Belgium increased by 2.6% in volume in 2025, reaching a total of 7,823,255 bottles, the Benelux Champagne Bureau announced on Wednesday.

This places Belgium fifth in volume among the leading champagne-importing countries.

Belgium, along with the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, remains the country with the highest per capita consumption of champagne outside of France.

"After two years of decline due, among other things, to price inflation and a difficult geopolitical context, the champagne market is recovering slightly in Belgium and remains firmly established among the most loyal champagne markets," stated Grégoire Van den Ostende, director of the Benelux Champagne Bureau.

Besides Belgium, eight of the top ten champagne import markets are experiencing growth.

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