Belgians urged to leave Mali 'immediately'

Illustrative image. The soldiers are part of a UN-led stabilisation mission in Mali. Credit: Belga

Belgian nationals are urged to leave Mali immediately, according to an update on Wednesday from the Belgian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

All travel to Mali, a country in West Africa, is strongly discouraged.

On Saturday, 25 April, armed groups attacked several strategic areas in Mali, particularly in the capital, Bamako, leading to an unstable and evolving security situation, according to the Ministry.

The initial curfew from 21:00 to 06:00 imposed from 25 April to 27 April was extended for another 72 hours.

After a temporary closure on 25 April, the airport reopened, and some flights resumed.

Passengers whose flights take place during curfew hours are permitted to travel.

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that travellers check with their airline to confirm their flight is still scheduled. Leaving Mali by road is "strongly discouraged."

Those who choose to remain in the country are advised to strictly limit their movements, respect the curfew, and contact the embassy in case of emergency.

They are also advised to register on the Travellers Online platform. The ongoing energy crisis, which has lasted for over a year, is impacting air traffic, the Foreign Affairs Ministry notes.

Mali has been plagued by conflict and jihadist violence for over a decade, but since the junta seized power in 2020, attacks by jihadists and the Tuareg rebel group, the Azawad Liberation Front (ALF), have reached unprecedented levels.

The jihadists of the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), affiliated with Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility on Saturday for a series of coordinated attacks with the Tuareg rebellion against strategic positions held by the junta.

Related News