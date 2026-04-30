Wordline warns of payment disruptions

Credit: Belga

Worldline has announced maintenance work on its electronic payment network overnight from Sunday, 3 May to Monday, 4 May.

The work will take place between 00:15 and 06:00.

During this period, electronic payments using Bancontact, Maestro, Mastercard, Mastercard Debit, Visa, and Visa Debit cards may be disrupted.

The disruptions could affect both physical stores in Belgium and online transactions, as well as petrol stations.

Cash withdrawals from ATMs may also face interruptions during this maintenance window.

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