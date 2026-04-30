Brussels Airport bus stop to relocate

The entrance pictured during a strike action at Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

The Brussels Airport bus station will be relocated, starting May 7, to a location approximately 100 meters from the departures and arrivals halls, the airport announced Thursday.

This relocation, planned for four years, is intended to free up space for the construction of an intermodal hub.

The temporary bus station will remain on level 0 of the airport and will have five platforms. These will accommodate the eight De Lijn bus lines, STIB line 12, Flibco, Flixbus, and Airport Express intercity buses, as well as other shuttle services.

The relocation will not affect bus schedules, Brussels Airport confirms.

A new access point to the terminal will be created, connected to the bus station by a covered walkway. The luggage lockers, currently located next to the bus station, will also be relocated.

"Some 1.3 million passengers and employees take the bus to or from the airport each year. This new bus station will allow us to maintain service even during the construction of the new intermodal hub," said Brussels Airport.

This new intermodal hub, scheduled for completion in 2030, aims to bring together all modes of public transport, offering more space and smoother connections for users.

The project includes improving the connection with the underground train station, redeveloping the central bus station and taxi area, and installing a new platform for intercity buses and the airport tram terminus.

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