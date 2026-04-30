Belgians arrested among pro-Palestinian activists on aid flotilla

Members of the group of ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza are seen moored at the small island of Koufonisi, south of the island of Crete, on September 26, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

The Israeli navy has arrested approximately 175 pro-Palestinian activists on 20 ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

Three Belgians were also reportedly arrested.

Earlier, the organisers of the fleet, with pro-Palestinian activists on board seeking to break the Israeli-imposed blockade of the Gaza Strip, had reported that their ships were surrounded by Israeli naval vessels while sailing off the coast of Crete.

Earlier in the day, Global Sumud Belgium stated in a press release that the Israeli armed forces "boarded the ships, disrupted communication lines, and abducted civilians."

Three Belgians were on board the intercepted ships, a spokesperson for Global Sumud Belgium reports. It is unclear where they are being taken.

The fleet consists of more than fifty ships that departed from Marseille (France), Barcelona (Spain), and Syracuse (Italy) in recent weeks.

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