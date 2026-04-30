Child falls out of window in Schaerbeek

Illustration image of police in Schaerbeek. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

A four-year-old child fell from the second floor of a building in Schaerbeek on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Brussels-North local police zone.

The child's life is no longer in danger.

"On Wednesday, April 29, at approximately 15:40, emergency services were called after a four-year-old child fell from the second floor of a building on Rue Nestor de Tière in Schaerbeek," police stated.

"The child was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Their life is no longer in danger."

The local police force immediately informed the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Police added that, in the interest of the investigation, no further comment will be made.

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