FIFA promises to review its ticketing policy for 2030 World Cup amid reports of exorbitant prices

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress at the Vancouver Convention Centre on 30 April 2026 in Vancouver, Canada. Credit: Don MacKinnon/AFP via Belga

FIFA has announced plans to review ticketing strategies for the 2030 World Cup following public uproar over skyrocketing prices for the 2026 tournament in North America.

Speaking at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom stated that feedback is being considered, and adjustments will be made after analysing ticketing practices for the next tournament.

He explained that the high prices reflect “market realities in North America,” where this summer’s tournament will take place.

FIFA faced criticism over exorbitant ticket prices, despite promises to ensure affordability when awarding hosting rights to the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Yet, the organisation anticipates breaking the 1994 record of 3.5 million tickets sold, driven by the expanded format featuring 48 teams and 104 matches, including 78 games hosted in the US.

Fan groups, including Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and consumer advocacy group Euroconsumers, have filed complaints with the European Commission, accusing FIFA of abusing its dominant position and using “opaque and unfair” ticketing practices.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attributed the high prices to surging demand, particularly in the US, where “dynamic pricing” leads to fluctuating costs based on match interest.

Reports claim that four tickets for the tournament’s final at New York’s MetLife Stadium on 19 July were listed for $2 million each on FIFA’s official resale platform, with secondary sites commonly offering tickets in the tens of thousands.

Grafstrom defended the financial plans, saying the estimated $13 billion in revenue generated by the 2026 World Cup will be reinvested into football development globally.

Related News