'We will block entry': Unions denounce decision to open Brussels Hema store on 1 May

Credit: Belga

A group of union delegates protested outside Hema’s Brussels store on 1 May, criticising its decision to open on International Workers’ Day, a public holiday.

The demonstration started at 10:30, led by unions CNE Commerce and ACV Puls, who believe the company is violating Belgian labour laws by operating all day on public holidays. Pietro Tosi, permanent secretary of CNE Brussels, stated: “At midday, we will block entry as the store is open illegally.”

Union representatives argue that public holidays are legally distinct from Sundays, including in tourist zones. They claim to have repeatedly raised concerns with Hema’s management in recent months without any response.

The unions also condemn other labour policy changes at Hema, such as the removal of Sunday wage bonuses for new hires in tourist areas and the mandatory inclusion of Sunday work in new contracts. The company also plans to open stores all day on public holidays.

Union leaders see these measures as “a direct attack” on workers’ rights in retail and fear they could set a precedent, normalising work on public holidays and seven-day operations at the expense of work-life balance.

The unions are urging Hema to respect labour laws, halt public holiday openings, and ensure fair working conditions for all employees.

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