Beijing hopes Belgium will positively influence its relations with the EU

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands at a diplomatic meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, on the third day of a Belgian mission to China. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

China has expressed hope that Belgium will contribute positively to improving economic and trade relations between Beijing and the European Union, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during talks with his Belgian counterpart, Maxime Prévot, in Beijing.

Mr Prévot is on an economic mission to China and Hong Kong, which began on Monday. His itinerary includes visits to various companies, cultural stops, and high-level discussions with Mr Wang and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Ahead of their meeting, Mr Wang noted shared interests between China and Belgium, emphasising their mutual commitment to bilateralism and international law.

He expressed China’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with both Belgium and the EU and highlighted hopes that Belgium could play a constructive role in fostering ties between Beijing and Brussels.

Following their talks, Prévot described the discussions as open and candid, focusing on trade relations. He acknowledged concerns in Europe over perceived unfair competition from China, which he argued undermines the competitiveness and prosperity of European industries.

He stressed that the EU’s response to such challenges stems not from hostility but from the need to protect its economic and industrial interests.

Mr Prévot also advocated for a solutions-oriented approach to foster mutually beneficial economic development and avoid an escalation of disruptive measures.

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