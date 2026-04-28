Belgian foreign minister supports renewed dialogue with Hong Kong

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot pictured during a helicopter flight over the Northern Metropolis Expansion Project, on the day one of a Belgian mission in China, in Wan Chai Helipad, Hong Kong, on Monday, 27 April 2026. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) met Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee on Monday, advocating for renewed dialogue between Belgium and the Chinese special administrative region.

Relations between Hong Kong and the West have been strained since 2019 due to electoral system reforms and the enactment of a national security law. These measures have been viewed as significantly undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, originally guaranteed until 2047 under the "one country, two systems" principle.

The European Union scaled back its engagement with Hong Kong after 2020, while the United States went further, imposing sanctions. However, Prévot believes it’s time to begin a new chapter and notes a growing sentiment within the EU to defend its interests and exert influence in the region.

During his visit to Hong Kong, Prévot described his discussions with John Lee as "open and frank," addressing contentious topics like human rights and freedoms. He stressed that stronger relations can be achieved even without complete agreement on all issues.

Prévot characterised Hong Kong as a key entry point to the Chinese market. Echoing Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s recent call for a collective EU strategy, Prévot urged cooperation to address trade imbalances with China. These issues will be explored further during the remainder of his visit to the country.

The vice-prime minister also toured the ambitious "Northern Metropolis" infrastructure project by helicopter. The 30,000-hectare development between Hong Kong and Shenzhen aims to be China’s technological hub and house 2.5 million residents.

Prévot called the initiative "extremely impressive," noting its €13 billion annual investments through public-private partnerships.

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